College savings should start with considering a 529 account

Saving for college doesn't have to be hard if you start early. (Source: Pixabay)

Tax-free college saving accounts may be the best bet for covering that expense.

Right now, the average cost of attending an in-state, four-year college is $85,000. What getting a degree will cost in 15 or 20 years is anyone's guess.

Opening a 529 account can allow families to accumulate money and pay for college on a tax-free basis. Using the money for a qualified college or graduate school also will not incur a tax penalty when money is taken out of the account.

Virginia residents get a tax deduction up to $4,000 for each account every year. If the child the account was meant for decides not to attend college, the money can be transferred to another child or even a first cousin.

This is rare, but it is possible to also keep the account going and grow the money for a grandchild's college expenses.

Every little bit helps, so don't make your saving goal too daunting.

"Even if it's something, you can save $50 per month or $50 per paycheck," Michael Joyce, the president of JoycePayne Partners, said. "That's a good way to get started, and then you can just let this accumulate."

Joyce said he started saving the day his child got a Social Security number.

"I really didn't know what I was doing with the other parts of being a new dad," Joyce said. "That's the one part I did know well. So, we started saving literally when they were 30 days old."

Joyce said the flexible nature of the accounts provide good benefits even if the child gets financial aid or scholarships. An equivalent amount of money can still be pulled from the account.

The new tax law allows parents to now withdraw up to $10,000 per year to help pay for private school tuition and books through 12th grade.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12