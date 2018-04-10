Cutting unneeded subscription services a good savings tactic

Make sure the services you subscribe to aren't redundant or wasteful. (Source: Pixabay)

Subscriptions services are more popular than ever, but it's important to keep those monthly bills under control.

A new survey find 55 percent of Americans have at least one streaming service subscription. That includes Netflix, Amazon and others.

One of the biggest draws of streaming services is their exclusive content. Netflix will spend at much as $8 billion on content this year. Amazon says it will spend $5 billion to expand its library of exclusive shows and movies.

People who subscribe to several of those services may not use them often enough to justify the expense.

Make a list of subscriptions you have and check your credit card bill to see what you're paying for.

If you haven't used the service in a month, get rid of it. Decisions also need to be made about services that duplicate each other.

While you may not want to cancel an HBO subscription because of "Game of Thrones," you probably listen to some of the same songs on Spotify and Apple Music, and may not need both.

These services are also known for their free trials, and many people forget to cancel before the free period ends and the charges start to appear on their cards.

Mark the end date of the free trial in your calendar and set an alert for a day or two ahead of time so you know to cut it off.

