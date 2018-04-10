Planning for retirement is about more than just money

Where will you live, and what will you do are important things to plan ahead for. (Source: Pixabay)

Everyone wants to retire, and the hang-up always seems to be centered around how much you can save.

There are five questions you need to ask yourself as you plan for retirement, and they don't have anything to do with money:

Where will you live when you retire. Will it be near family or friends? What will you do with all free time? Transitioning into retirement can be difficult with having to reset a daily schedule they lived for 30 years or more. How will you get around? According to the Social Security Administration, about 1 out of every four 65-year-olds will live past 90. Will you still be driving? How will you maintain your home? When you're younger, changing a light bulb and fixing a leak is easy, but with age it can get more difficult. Will you downsize or rent? How will your relationship with family and friends change? How often are you going to see them? That is worth discussing with family members to better map our your future.

Financial planner Thomas Block, of Anchor Financial Group, put this list together. Block said these questions are important to figuring out future happiness.

"It's easy for us to have a conversation on the financial side, and how do you recreate paychecks and retirement," Block said. "But we also can't neglect the geographical, emotional, physical changes that retirement brings into play and having an adequate conversation to make sure everything is suitable to you."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12