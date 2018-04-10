Racing group buys Colonial Downs for over $20M

Colonial Downs has been closed since 2014. (Source: NBC12)

Revolution Racing, in partnership with Peninsula Pacific Gaming, has bought Colonial Downs in New Kent, Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill this month that allows new betting machines at Colonial Downs, which closed down nearly four years ago. The bill will allow betting on historical horse races, meaning that people can bet on past horse races without actually knowing what horse they're betting on.

Revolution Racing, based in Chicago, has finalized the purchase. The purchase price was "in excess of $20 million."

Colonial Downs last held horse races in fall 2014, but was shut down after a disagreement with state regulators.

