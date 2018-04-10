Gov. Northam signs bill allowing betting machines at Colonial Downs

Colonial Downs has been closed since 2014. (Source: NBC12)

Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill this week that will allow new betting machines at Colonial Downs, which closed down nearly four years ago.

The bill will allow betting on historical horse races, meaning that people can bet on past horse races without actually knowing what horse they're betting on.

Proponents of the bill hope that Northam's signature will help reopen the once-popular track in New Kent.

Revolution Racing - which is based in Chicago - wants to purchase Colonial Downs.

Colonial Downs last held horse races in fall 2014, but was shut down after a disagreement with state regulators.

