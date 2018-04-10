Jersey Mike's raises nearly $50K for Children's Hospital of Richmond

Jersey Mike's raised more than $6 million for charity in March. (Source: Jersey Mike's)

Jersey Mike’s raised nearly $50,000 for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond during its “month of giving.”

March was the eighth year the sandwich shop had raised money to benefit charities in the area where its stores are located.

In Richmond and Petersburg, 12 stores help raise $48,548 for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

That is the second-highest donation made in Virginia. The largest was $56,512 to Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters in Virginia Beach.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes in the Washington, DC, area also received more than $35,000.

In all, 52 stores in Virginia raised money for local charities.

The donations were part of more than $6 million donated as part of the March 28 Day of Giving where all profits from Jersey Mike’s locations go to charity.

To see a list of all the charities that received donations, click here.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12