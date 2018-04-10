'Despacito,' other videos altered by security breach at Vevo - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Despacito,' other videos altered by security breach at Vevo

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Luis Fonsi, left, and Daddy Yankee perform "Despacito" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. “Despacito” and other popular music videos were the target of a secu... (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Luis Fonsi, left, and Daddy Yankee perform "Despacito" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. “Despacito” and other popular music videos were the target of a secu...

NEW YORK (AP) - "Despacito" and other popular music videos were the target of a security breach on the video sharing service Vevo.

The cover image of the Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee hit was replaced by an image of masked people pointing guns. Clips by Taylor Swift, Drake, Selena Gomez and Shakira also were affected.

A YouTube spokesperson says the company worked with its partner to disable access after seeing "unusual upload activity" on some Vevo channels.

Vevo says the breach was contained and it is working to reinstate all videos that were affected and restoring its service.

Vevo says it is investigating the source of the breach.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
