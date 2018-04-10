Southside Job Fair to be held Wednesday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Southside Job Fair to be held Wednesday

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

More than 25 businesses will participate in a job fair Wednesday.

The Southside Job Fair will be April 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southside Community Center at 6255 Old Warwick Road.

Companies such as Coca-Cola, Food Lion, United Way, Omni Hotels and Resorts, Goodwill and T-Mobile will be among those participating.

