Southside Job Fair to be held Wednesday

More than 25 businesses will participate in a job fair Wednesday.

The Southside Job Fair will be April 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southside Community Center at 6255 Old Warwick Road.

Companies such as Coca-Cola, Food Lion, United Way, Omni Hotels and Resorts, Goodwill and T-Mobile will be among those participating.

