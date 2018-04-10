Move over, slowpoke! Left-lane drivers fined in Virginia - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Move over, slowpoke! Left-lane drivers fined in Virginia

More than 16,000 people have been cited since July 2017. (Source: NBC12) More than 16,000 people have been cited since July 2017. (Source: NBC12)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Watch out! If you're being a slowpoke in the left lane in Virginia, you may be fined.

Thousands of people have been cited since Virginia implemented a law setting penalties for driving too slowly in the left lane of a highway.

WTOP-FM obtained data on the citations through a public records request. The station reports that from July 2017 through April 3, more than 16,000 people were cited under various parts of the law.

The law established a $100 fine for driving too slowly in the left lane, failing to stay to the right unless passing and other related violations.

The bill's sponsor, Del. Israel O'Quinn, says driving too slowly in the left lane endangers law enforcement and spurs road rage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump, May, Obamas not on guest list for royal wedding

    Trump, May, Obamas not on guest list for royal wedding

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-04-10 15:22:08 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-04-10 16:54:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath in Bath, England, Friday, April 6, 2018. The Invictus Games is the only international...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath in Bath, England, Friday, April 6, 2018. The Invictus Games is the only international...
    It will be friends and family, rather than politicians and world leaders, at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.More >>
    It will be friends and family, rather than politicians and world leaders, at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.More >>

  • Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on 'con artist' accuser

    Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on 'con artist' accuser

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:22:05 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 16:53:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

    The settlement amount had been confidential - and was kept out of the first trial - but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one.

    More >>

    The settlement amount had been confidential - and was kept out of the first trial - but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one.

    More >>

  • Jason Kander, rising Democratic Party star, has book deal

    Jason Kander, rising Democratic Party star, has book deal

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-04-10 09:10:15 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-04-10 16:43:20 GMT
    An Afghanistan war veteran, former Missouri state official and rising star in the Democratic Party has a book deal.More >>
    An Afghanistan war veteran, former Missouri state official and rising star in the Democratic Party has a book deal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly