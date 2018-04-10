Capitals name Philipp Grubauer Game 1 playoff starter

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - Philipp Grubauer will start Game 1 of the playoffs for the Washington Capitals over Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Braden Holtby.
Grubauer started 10 of the final 16 games of the regular season since Holtby was given time off to reset himself, going 7-3-0 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .925 save percentage to earn the job. Holtby struggled with a 3.75 GAA and .886 save percentage in his final 17 appearances.
The opener Thursday night against Columbus will be Grubauer's second career start in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Grubauer started a game against the New York Islanders in the first round in 2015 when Holtby was sick and has entered in relief once.
The 26-year-old Grubauer has been Washington's backup the past three seasons behind Holtby.
