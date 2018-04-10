EPA to clean up toxic site damaged by Hurricane Harvey - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

EPA to clean up toxic site damaged by Hurricane Harvey

WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal environmental regulators have reached a long-awaited agreement with the owners of a polluted toxic waste site in Texas that was damaged during Hurricane Harvey, releasing dangerous chemicals into a river.

The Environmental Protection Agency says it reached agreement with International Paper Co. and McGinnes Industrial Maintenance Corp. to remove dioxin-contaminated materials from the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site in the Houston area.

The EPA says the estimated cost for the project is $115 million and is expected to take more than two years.

The project includes removing 212,000 cubic yards of contaminated materials and creating infrastructure to contain remaining pollutants so they don't spread beyond the site.

More than a dozen Superfund sites were flooded by Harvey.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

