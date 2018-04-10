Champions League or bust - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Champions League or bust

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during a training session in Madrid, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Real Madrid will play Juventus Wednesday in a Champions League quarter-final, 2nd leg soccer match.(AP Photo/Paul White Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during a training session in Madrid, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Real Madrid will play Juventus Wednesday in a Champions League quarter-final, 2nd leg soccer match.(AP Photo/Paul White
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Patrick Reed holds the championship trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Patrick Reed holds the championship trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.

By The Associated Press

The midweek Champions League matches finds "AP Sports Weekly" podcast co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg staking out opposing positions on the beautiful game.

Litke argues the Champions League is the best competition in sports. Dahlberg thinks the season never seems to end and loyalty is a rare commodity.

Also on the show: a recap of the Masters with AP golf writer Doug Ferguson and a preview of next weekend's start of the NBA playoffs with pro basketball writer Tim Reynolds.

On the menu: Carraba's calorie count and the "Triple Ferguson."

