As Facebook notifies users their data was compromised, here's what you need to know about Zuckerberg's testimony

(RNN) – Facebook began notifying users if their personal data and information was compromised by Cambridge Analytica on Tuesday morning, hours before founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is to testify in front of Congress.

The notification says the Facebook has banned the app “This is Your Digital Life,” and assures the user Facebook is committed to “putting you in control of your privacy.”

The app grabbed not only the data of those who took the quiz, but the data of those who were friends with those who took the quiz, including private details.

Lawmakers want answers from Zuckerberg on how the political consulting firm obtained the data for 87 million users and mined the data for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Zuckerberg released his opening statement on Monday, before he testifies in front of the Senate Committee on on the Judiciary, Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg will testify in front of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing at 10 a.m. ET.

In the statement, Zuckerberg apologizes, and lays out steps on how to fix what happened and prevent future breaches.

“It will take some time to work through all of the changes we need to make, but I’m committed to getting it right,” the statement reads.

Facebook has banned two other apps in recent days and has been rushing to make changes to avoid regulations.

“It’s not enough to just connect people, we have to make sure those connections are positive. It’s not enough to just give people a voice, we have to make sure people aren’t using it to hurt people or spread misinformation. It’s not enough to give people control of their information, we have to make sure developers they’ve given it to are protecting it too. Across the board, we have a responsibility to not just build tools, but to make sure those tools are used for good,” his prepared testimony reads.

Here the issues that will likely come up during the Congressional hearing:

User data: What is Facebook doing to protect the data of its users? The social media giant makes money on selling advertisements – which use user data. That’s why when you search for a hammock, hammock ads start surfacing on the platform.

What is Facebook doing to protect the data of its users? The social media giant makes money on selling advertisements – which use user data. That’s why when you search for a hammock, hammock ads start surfacing on the platform. Cambridge Analytica: Why didn’t Facebook act sooner to the data breach, which happened back in 2015? It was warned by The Guardian and asked Cambridge Analytica to delete the information they improperly harvested, but never checked to see if the company followed through.

Why didn’t Facebook act sooner to the data breach, which happened back in 2015? It was warned by The Guardian and asked Cambridge Analytica to delete the information they improperly harvested, but never checked to see if the company followed through. Bigger problem? How many other companies have breached user data?

How many other companies have breached user data? Next steps: How will they make sure this will never happen again?

How will they make sure this will never happen again? Should social media be regulated? The last laws regulating the internet was 1998's Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, which requires a website to get permission from a parent or guardian to use the image of child under 13. (Facebook requires users to be 13 to create an account.) The law was designed for self-regulation of the industry, but now that it's easy to manipulate video with new software, Congress may take another look.

The last laws regulating the internet was 1998's Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, which requires a website to get permission from a parent or guardian to use the image of child under 13. (Facebook requires users to be 13 to create an account.)

It’s been a rough time for the social network; a government report confirmed Russia used the platform to meddle and influence the 2016 presidential campaign with fake events and fake groups.

Stories have leaked out that Facebook has an “unsend button” for messages that isn’t open to the public. Facebook has admitted it monitors messages sent through the Messenger app, a texting feature. Facebook has also decided if you were a Democrat or Republican.

(Click here to see how to delete everything Facebook knows about you.)

A #deleteFacebook movement is plodding along with high profile tech giants such as Elon Musk of Tesla and Steve Wozniak of Apple deleting their pages. A group is calling for a Facebook Blackout on Wednesday.

Read Mark Zuckerberg's statement below:

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.