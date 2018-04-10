RACC waiving dog adoptions fees due to overcrowding

Good Golly Miss Molly needs a home, and her adoption fee has been waived. (Source: Richmond Animal Care and Control/Facebook)

Richmond Animal Care and Control is out of space and is offering an adoption special to clear the shelter.

The shelter posted to Facebook that the area that houses its dogs is full, and will be opening Tuesday to help those animals find homes.

The shelter is normally closed Tuesday, but is accepting appointments for people to come see the dogs.

All adoption fees are being waived.

The shelter also posted that is does not euthanize animals to free up space.

You see RACC’s adoptable dogs here.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12