Tractor-trailer overturns on I-95 south off ramp

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
A tractor-trailer overturned on I-95 south outside Petersburg. (Source: Alex Whittler/NBC12)
PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -

An overturned tractor-trailer caused some traffic issues early Tuesday morning on an exit ramp near Petersburg.

The tractor-trailer overturned on the off ramp of I-95 south onto South Crater Road in Prince George County before 4 a.m.

No lanes of the interstate were closed due to the accident, but the off ramp was shut down until the area could be cleared.

There were no injuries reported in the crash, and the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved.

Police have not said what led to the crash.

