Tractor-trailer overturns on I-95 south off ramp

An overturned tractor-trailer caused some traffic issues early Tuesday morning on an exit ramp near Petersburg.

The tractor-trailer overturned on the off ramp of I-95 south onto South Crater Road in Prince George County before 4 a.m.

No lanes of the interstate were closed due to the accident, but the off ramp was shut down until the area could be cleared.

There were no injuries reported in the crash, and the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved.

Police have not said what led to the crash.

#UPDATE Progress on that tractor trailer crash in #PrinceGeorge near the Petersburg line-- all wheels are on the ground and it's propped up... driver is OK ?? live updates on @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/rzsbFwLXN3 — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) April 10, 2018

