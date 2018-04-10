Boy sends thank you cards to Chesterfield police

Chesterfield police got a morale boost from a boy who just wanted to say thank you.

A boy named Zachary sent the letters to officers thanking them for the work they do and comparing them to comic book superheroes like Spider-Man and Wolverine.

He also recorded a brief video wearing a police officer’s uniform saying, “be safe, and I salute you.”

The officers returned the thank you by taking a picture of themselves with the cards and responding to Zachary on Twitter.

Chesterfield County Police Dept. South Division A Platoon would like to thank Zachary for the amazing thank you cards! You made our day and we greatly appreciate your support! @CCPDVa @ChesterfieldVa @dellicateroses pic.twitter.com/z86dh31Gv8 — Lieutenant Proffitt (@LtDSProffitt) April 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12