Boy sends thank you cards to Chesterfield police

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police got a morale boost from a boy who just wanted to say thank you.

A boy named Zachary sent the letters to officers thanking them for the work they do and comparing them to comic book superheroes like Spider-Man and Wolverine.

He also recorded a brief video wearing a police officer’s uniform saying, “be safe, and I salute you.”

The officers returned the thank you by taking a picture of themselves with the cards and responding to Zachary on Twitter.

