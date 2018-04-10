Man killed in Petersburg shooting late Monday

Petersburg police have not released a motive. (Source: RNN)

A man has died after being shot Monday night in Petersburg.

Petersburg police say they responded to a shooting in the 800 block of West Washington Street shortly after 10 p.m. where they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim as Antonio C. Goode, 49, of Petersburg.

There has been no word on any suspects or what led to the shooting.

Petersburg police said this is the fourth homicide in the city this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 861-1212.

