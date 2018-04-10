Glencore CEO off Rusal board amid sanctions fallout - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Glencore CEO off Rusal board amid sanctions fallout

MOSCOW (AP) - The chief executive of commodities giant Glencore, Ivan Glasenberg, has left the board of aluminum producer Rusal as the fallout continues from fresh U.S. sanctions against Russia.

Rusal and its controller, billionaire Oleg Deripaska, were among numerous Russian businessmen, officials and companies hit by the U.S. measures announced Friday. Rusal shares have since dropped sharply.

Glencore also says it "will not proceed ... at this time" with a planned deal to swap its 8.75 percent stake in Rusal for a stake in Deripaska's holding company EN+ Group.

Glencore, which purchases large quantities of aluminum from Rusal, adds it is "still evaluating the position under its contracts with Rusal, but notes that these contracts are not financially material to Glencore."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    The settlement amount had been confidential - and was kept out of the first trial - but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one.

    The settlement amount had been confidential - and was kept out of the first trial - but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one.

    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). ADDS ID OF WOMAN - Actress Nicolle Rochelle, who appeared on several episodes of "The Cosby Show," is detained as Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in ...
    The topless protester who leaped over a barricade and ran toward Bill Cosby at the start of his suburban Philadelphia sexual assault retrial is an actress who appeared on the comedian's family sitcom "The Cosby...
    The topless protester who leaped over a barricade and ran toward Bill Cosby at the start of his suburban Philadelphia sexual assault retrial is an actress who appeared on the comedian's family sitcom "The Cosby Show" as a child.

    Los Angeles prosecutors are declining to bring criminal charges against Oscar-nominated writer and director James Toback.
    Los Angeles prosecutors are declining to bring criminal charges against Oscar-nominated writer and director James Toback.
