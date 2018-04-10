Yes, Mark Zuckerberg will wear a suit for Congress testimony

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Yes, Mark Zuckerberg will wear a suit.
Though best known for his "uniform" of jeans, sneakers and a fitted gray T-shirt - adding a hoodie if the weather demands - the Facebook CEO will don a suit and tie when he testifies before Congress this week. He already did Monday, when he met with lawmakers ahead of Tuesday's and Wednesday's grillings.
The 33-year-old billionaire is no stranger to suits. In 2009, he wore a tie every day, the first of what have become his yearly "personal challenges."
Back then, the U.S. economy was in a deep recession and Facebook was not yet profitable. The company "needed to get serious about making sure Facebook had a sustainable business model," he wrote on his Facebook page this January. "It was a serious year, and I wore a tie every day as a reminder."
Today "feels a lot like that first year," he added. The world feels "anxious and divided" and Facebook, he wrote, has a lot of work to do.
His personal challenge for 2018 is to fix Facebook.
While wearing a suit won't fix Facebook, it will serve as an outward sign that Zuckerberg is treating his testimony seriously. The CEO had rankled Wall Street back in 2012 when he paraded around in a hoodie when meeting with investors about the company's initial public stock offering.
Since then, though, he's often donned a suit when meeting with world leaders such as China's president, Xi Jinping or former President Barack Obama. He also wore a suit and black tie during his backyard wedding to Dr. Priscilla Chan in 2012, and last year when he gave a commencement speech at Harvard.
On more ordinary days, though, Zuckerberg turns to his usual attire. But he's not unique among Silicon Valley titans in wearing the same thing every day. Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs wore jeans and a black turtleneck. Both had their shirts specially designed and made for them, though it is possible to purchase copycats online.
Asked in a 2014 "town hall" with Facebook users why he wears what he wears, Zuckerberg said it's so he has to make "as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The settlement amount had been confidential - and was kept out of the first trial - but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one.More >>
The settlement amount had been confidential - and was kept out of the first trial - but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one.More >>
Trump answered questions about Daniels for the first time last week, saying he had no knowledge of the payment made by his lawyer and adding that he didn't know where the man had gotten the money.More >>
Trump answered questions about Daniels for the first time last week, saying he had no knowledge of the payment made by his lawyer and adding that he didn't know where the man had gotten the money.More >>
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenalMore >>
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenalMore >>
Tina Fey had no idea "Mean Girls" would be timelier today than it was 14 years agoMore >>
Tina Fey had no idea "Mean Girls" would be timelier today than it was 14 years agoMore >>
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.More >>
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.More >>
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataMore >>
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataMore >>
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsMore >>
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsMore >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>