Victim in car robbed at gunpoint; police arrest 2 suspects

Richmond Police have arrested two men after a robbery Monday night.

Police first responded to an attempted robbery around 9:32 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Marshal Street. The suspects displayed a gun but didn’t get away with anything.

Shortly after that, the suspects robbed a person sitting in their car at gunpoint. Officers identified the two suspects, arrested them and recovered the stolen property.

Police have not released the names or photos of the suspects arrested at this time.

