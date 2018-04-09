Police search for thieves stealing copper, AC units

Richmond police and Crime Stoppers are looking for thieves in connection with stealing copper and air conditioning units.More >>
On Monday night, the Richmond school board will discuss changing the name, though public input is not on the agenda.More >>
The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14. The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets.More >>
RVA Earth Day returns to Manchester on April 21!More >>
VCU police have arrested a man in connection with three indecent exposure incidents in March in April.More >>
