Police search for thieves stealing copper, AC units

Richmond police and Crime Stoppers are looking for thieves in connection with stealing copper and air conditioning units.

So far, 15 of the thefts have happened in the Swansboro, Broad Rock, and Reedy Creek neighborhoods. Police said the thieves would target vacant homes that are for sale and homes under construction.

The thieves would often steal the AC units or copper and then sell them for scrap.

The thefts often happen in the early morning hours, police said-

Anyone with any information about these thefts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

