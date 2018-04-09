Students march with teachers to OK capitol - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Students march with teachers to OK capitol

High school students and their teachers marched 13 miles to the Oklahoma state capitol Monday to demand higher funding for education. (Source: Southern Hills Elementary School/Twitter/CNN) High school students and their teachers marched 13 miles to the Oklahoma state capitol Monday to demand higher funding for education. (Source: Southern Hills Elementary School/Twitter/CNN)

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) – High school students and their teachers marched to the Oklahoma state capitol Monday.

They walked about 13 miles, starting from their schools within the Edmond Public Schools system, to petition state lawmakers to increase funding for public education.

The marchers started out at 6:30 a.m. and arrived at the capitol around 11:45 a.m., according to Jennifer McKay, the principal of Southern Hills Elementary School in Oklahoma City.

McKay recorded video of the marchers as she drove past them on her way to the capitol.

She said the group of protestors looked to be about six people across and stretched for a mile down the road.

