Chesterfield police warn residents about jury duty scam

Chesterfield County has scheduled four meetings in April and May for a controversial rezoning on a planned "mega site."More >>
Chesterfield County has scheduled four meetings in April and May for a controversial rezoning on a planned "mega site."More >>
Chesterfield police have received reports from people who say they received a call from someone claiming to be with the police or sheriff's office.More >>
Chesterfield police have received reports from people who say they received a call from someone claiming to be with the police or sheriff's office.More >>
All eastbound lanes are closed on Iron Bridge Road at Route 288 due to a crash.More >>
All eastbound lanes are closed on Iron Bridge Road at Route 288 due to a crash.More >>
A VA nurse from Chesterfield needs help after a horrific crash on Beach Road on Wednesday left his body battered and broken.More >>
A VA nurse from Chesterfield needs help after a horrific crash on Beach Road on Wednesday left his body battered and broken.More >>
April is Highway Traffic Safety Month, and Virginia State Police is offering motorcycle riders to tune up their riding skills at one of the free Ride 2 Save Lives motorcycle self-assessments.More >>
April is Highway Traffic Safety Month, and Virginia State Police is offering motorcycle riders to tune up their riding skills at one of the free Ride 2 Save Lives motorcycle self-assessments.More >>