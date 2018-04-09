Chesterfield police warn residents about jury duty scam

Law enforcement will not ask you to meet them and pay a fine with a pre-paid credit card. (Source: file photo)

Chesterfield police have received reports from people who say they received a call from someone claiming to be with the police or sheriff's office.

Police said the suspect told victims they have missed jury duty and needed to pay a fine with a pre-paid credit card. Luckily, the victims recognized the scam and did not send any money.

This scam has been going on for years.

Back in 2016, one man said he fell victim to this scam and spoke out to protect others.

"I feel very violated," the man said. "I felt like I was a sucker and that I had been used, but mostly it hurt for my daughter. I was scared she was going to pass out. He has my daughter still worried he may come to the house."

Back in February, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said a man has been calling residents telling them they've missed jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

"In some cases, he is advising citizens to report to court on Monday, February 19," the sheriff's office said. "Some citizens have also been told to bring money to the sheriff's office and have also been told to bring money to the Winchester Police Department."

No matter what county or city you live in, if you miss jury duty or a court date, law enforcement will not ask you to meet them and pay a fine with a pre-paid credit card.

If something happens to you and you have a question, call the non-emergency line or the courthouse to verify what the caller is saying.

