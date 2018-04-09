School systems aware of Juul vaping device being used by students

Chesterfield County has scheduled four meetings in April and May for a controversial rezoning on a planned "mega site."More >>
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."More >>
Chesterfield police have received reports from people who say they received a call from someone claiming to be with the police or sheriff's office.More >>
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.More >>
On Monday night, the Richmond school board will discuss changing the name, though public input is not on the agenda.More >>
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
Darius Rucker is getting the gang back together. Hootie and the Blowfish will reunite for a one-night-only performance with Jason Aldean in Atlanta this summer, according to a news release from Rucker’s website.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
Sumter Co. Coroner Greg Hancock confirmed that District Attorney Plez Hardin was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.More >>
