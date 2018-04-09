Man convicted of killing 19-year-old at Prince George Wendy's

A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened at a Wendy's in Prince George.More >>
This year's flu season has been one of the worst in recent memory with one physician saying it the "most severe" that she's seen in 15 years.More >>
A Stafford man was arrested in connection with an overdose that happened in a car outside of a Taco Bell in Stafford.More >>
Black bears are found almost everywhere across the state of Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) says it is important for everyone to learn about black bears, what to do protect yourself, and how to keep black bears wild.More >>
A Louisa County High School teacher will begin an ultramarathon run to help benefit the school.More >>
