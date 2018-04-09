Man convicted of killing 19-year-old at Prince George Wendy's

A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened at a Wendy's in Prince George.

Jules Moultrie III was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a violent felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony the death of 19-year-old Coron Bond.

Prince George police received a call around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, about a report of shots fired at the Wendy's in Pilot Travel Center station on U.S. Route 460.

Officers say the incident started as an altercation between two women, who are employees. Soon after, police say the suspected shooter entered the restaurant through a side entrance. Police are unsure if someone called him or if he happened to enter the restaurant at that time.

The shooter then opened fire, and one of the shots hit Bond in the restaurant. Officers say Bond was involved with one of the women.

The two women who were arguing have not been charged in the incident.

Moultrie III will be sentenced on July 5 in Prince George Circuit Court.

