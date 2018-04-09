Runners will hit the pavement on Monument Avenue on Saturday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Runners will hit the pavement on Monument Avenue on Saturday

Runners take off at the start of the Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday. (Source: Lenora Dean/Facebook) Runners take off at the start of the Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday. (Source: Lenora Dean/Facebook)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14.

The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets. However, your starting time will depend on the wave you registered for.

Several streets will be closed throughout Richmond for the race. Closures will start on Thursday, April 12, and all roads will be back open by 5 p.m. You can take advantage of shuttle services, and companies like Lyft to get to the starting line.

If you have not registered yet, it is not too late. If you register before April 10, you will pay $45. You can also register at the 10k expo on Thursday, April 12, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Exhibit Hall, 600 East Laburnum Avenue.

Walk up registration will cost $55 for adults and $45 for those who are 14 and under.

If you have already registered, you can pick up your race packet on Thursday, April 12, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Exhibit Hall, 600 East Laburnum Avenue.

In order to pick up your packet, you must know your bib number. You should have received an email with your bib number. If not, you can click here to look it up. You must bring your photo ID to pick up your packet. If you are picking up a packet for another runner, you must bring their bib number and a copy of their photo ID.

Once you pick up your bib number, you will also get the opportunity to pick up your t-shirt and goodie bag.

The Virginia 529 Kids Run will also take place on Saturday, April 14, but the event will kick off at 8 a.m. on Park Avenue near Harrison Street. Walk up registration at the expo costs $30.

