Witness testimony: Henrico murder victim yelled 'Get off me!' before death

A jury found Denise Gay guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, but they could not come to a decision on the first degree murder charge. Her trial is scheduled for five days.More >>
A jury found Denise Gay guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, but they could not come to a decision on the first degree murder charge. Her trial is scheduled for five days.More >>
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors will discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2018-2019 during a public hearing on Tuesday.More >>
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors will discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2018-2019 during a public hearing on Tuesday.More >>
Henrico police have arrested three people suspected of breaking into a home and shooting at a resident.More >>
Henrico police have arrested three people suspected of breaking into a home and shooting at a resident.More >>
Officers received a call around 6:08 p.m. on Saturday from the 5000 block of Brook Road.More >>
Officers received a call around 6:08 p.m. on Saturday from the 5000 block of Brook Road.More >>
The Richmond woman, simply known as the "Balloon Lady," has lost her battle with cancer.More >>
The Richmond woman, simply known as the "Balloon Lady," has lost her battle with cancer.More >>