Deputies: Man arrested for overdosing in car outside of Taco Bel - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Deputies: Man arrested for overdosing in car outside of Taco Bell

Brian Tyler Edwards (Source: Stafford Sheriff's Office) Brian Tyler Edwards (Source: Stafford Sheriff's Office)
STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) -

A Stafford man was arrested in connection with an overdose that happened in a car outside of a Taco Bell in Stafford.

On Friday, April 6, a deputy responded to a call about an unresponsive man in a vehicle outside of the Taco Bell on Garrisonville Road. When the deputy arrived on the scene, he found the suspect in the driver's seat of a car parked in the drive-thru area.

The deputy saw a needle in the suspect's right hand, and the vehicle was still in the "drive" mode. The deputy then parked the car, removed the needle, and revived the suspect using Narcan.

When the suspect regained consciousness, he told the deputy there was heroin in the car and that he had used it within the past 30 minutes.

The suspect, Brian Tyler Edwards, 26, was evaluated by rescue crews at the scene and was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of controlled paraphernalia.

