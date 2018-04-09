Digital Dialogue: You're sick ... now what?

This year's flu season has been one of the worst in recent memory with one physician saying it the "most severe" that she's seen in 15 years.
And it hasn't been just the flu going around - just last week a Chesterfield assisted living facility reported dozens of cases of norovirus.
At NBC12, we've had a lot of sick call outs this winter and early spring, and we bet that you have seen it at your workplace as well.
As part of our next Digital Dialogue at 11 a.m. Thursday, we're bringing in two doctors to answer your questions about what to do if you get sick.
We'll also recap this past flu season and find out if it's really over.
Joining this Digital Dialogue are:
Dr. Clifton Hawkes
Dr. Hawkes is board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease. He specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and management of infectious diseases. Hawkes' areas of expertise include influenza, hospital-acquired infections, wound infections, tropical medicine, Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, travel medicine and Viral Hepatitis B and C.
Dr. Tejas H. Raval
Dr. Raval is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and has expertise in both pediatric and adult ear, nose and throat problems, including the treatment of environmental allergies. He focuses his practice on the medical and surgical management of tonsil and adenoid problems, ear infections, hearing loss, sinusitis, hoarseness, dysphagia and sleep apnea. Raval also treats patients with head and neck cancer, including thyroid and salivary gland tumors as well as facial skin cancers.
RELATED:
During our Digital Dialogue, you'll be able to get your questions answered on Facebook Live, or you can just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.
