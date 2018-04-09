Leverkusen beats Leipzig 4-1 in showdown for Champs League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Leverkusen beats Leipzig 4-1 in showdown for Champs League

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer). Leverkusen's Kevin Volland scores a goal during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, April 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer). Leverkusen's Kevin Volland scores a goal during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, April 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jens Meyer). Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, right, scores a goal during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, April 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer). Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, right, scores a goal during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, April 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jens Meyer). Leverkusen's Julian Brandt, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, April 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer). Leverkusen's Julian Brandt, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, April 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jens Meyer). Leipzig's head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl, left, gestures besides Leverkusen's head coach Heiko Herrlich, right, during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, M... (AP Photo/Jens Meyer). Leipzig's head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl, left, gestures besides Leverkusen's head coach Heiko Herrlich, right, during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, M...
(AP Photo/Jens Meyer). Leipzig's head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl gestures during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, April 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer). Leipzig's head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl gestures during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, April 9, 2018.

By CIARAN FAHEY
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) - Julian Brandt starred as Bayer Leverkusen outclassed Leipzig 4-1 to move above the home side into the Bundesliga's last qualification spot for the Champions League on Monday.

The Germany midfielder, who extended his Leverkusen contract last week, scored one goal and was involved in two more as the side moved to fourth, two points clear of Eintracht Frankfurt and Leipzig with five rounds remaining.

"Such games are fun, especially when you score one or two cherries in the second half, the happiness comes back and you could see that with us today," Brandt said of Leverkusen's best performance of the season.

Marcel Sabitzer fired the home side into an early lead with a fine strike inside the left post.

But Leverkusen fought back and deservedly equalized before the break through Kai Havertz, picked out by Leon Bailey to volley home.

Brandt scored minutes after the break with a fine finish and was involved again when Panagiotis Retsos made it 3-1 shortly afterward. Brandt's cross deflected off Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano before Retsos fired it in.

Brandt then returned the favor from his earlier goal by setting up Kevin Volland for Leverkusen's fourth.

Leipzig was dealt another blow when Naby Keita had to go off after colliding with Leno. The side will be hoping the midfielder is fit again to face Marseille on Thursday.

Defeat ended Leipzig's run of seven games without defeat across all competitions. The side had won its last three - beating Bayern Munich and Hannover in the Bundesliga, and then Marseille 1-0 away in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal.

Leverkusen's form, in contrast, had been erratic with three wins and three defeats in its previous seven, but only its fans could be heard singing as the game ended.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M

    Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:49:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:09:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    More >>

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    More >>

  • Slain reporter's family says Syrian forces targeted her

    Slain reporter's family says Syrian forces targeted her

    Monday, April 9 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:48:54 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 5:06 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:06:11 GMT
    Court documents in wrongful death suit claim Syrian forces targeted veteran war correspondent Marie Colvin, cheered her death.More >>
    Court documents in wrongful death suit claim Syrian forces targeted veteran war correspondent Marie Colvin, cheered her death.More >>

  • Don Imus ranch in northern New Mexico up for sale

    Don Imus ranch in northern New Mexico up for sale

    Monday, April 9 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-04-09 18:19:20 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:03:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this May 29, 2015, file photo, cable television and radio personality Don Imus appears on his last "Imus in the Morning" program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York. The sprawling cattle ranch in northern ...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this May 29, 2015, file photo, cable television and radio personality Don Imus appears on his last "Imus in the Morning" program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York. The sprawling cattle ranch in northern ...
    The sprawling cattle ranch in northern New Mexico owned by controversial former radio host Don Imus is for sale.More >>
    The sprawling cattle ranch in northern New Mexico owned by controversial former radio host Don Imus is for sale.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly