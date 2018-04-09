Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay agree on 2030 World Cup bid - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay agree on 2030 World Cup bid

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay say they have agreed on 12 cities where they would like to host the centenary World Cup in 2030.

The plan was announced on Monday by the Argentine Football Association.

Bidding is not due to open for another four years, but the leaders of all three national bodies say they want to make a joint bid.

The South American nations are expected to face tough competition for the hosting rights of a tournament that will likely feature 48 teams.

Uruguay staged the first World Cup in 1930 and has long been expected to seek hosting rights with Argentina.

