Jail job applicant not hired, arrested instead in theft case

Jail job applicant not hired, arrested instead in theft case

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A woman applying for a job at a New Hampshire county jail has been arrested because it turns out she was wanted on a charge in Maine.

Police say Kristina Hoefs, of Manchester, applied for the job on Friday at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections. But workers soon realized she was being sought on a theft-related offense in Maine.

Hoefs was taken into custody and taken to police headquarters. She was scheduled for arraignment Monday.

It's unknown if Hoefs has a lawyer. No phone number for her can be found.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

