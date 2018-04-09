Man charged in three indecent exposure incidents

VCU police have arrested a man in connection with three indecent exposure incidents in March in April.

Officers responded to the area of North Harrison Street and West Avenue on VCU's Monroe Park campus just before 2 p.m. on April 6 for a report of an indecent exposure.

Two people called police saying they saw a man masturbating in the doorway of a private residence on North Harrison Street. Police were able to track down the suspect at the intersection of North Belvidere and West Clay streets.

The suspect, identified as Henry Murray, 49, of Richmond, ran from the scene, but officers chased him down and arrested him around 2:32 p.m.

Police connected Murray to two other indecent exposure incidents in March. Both incidents happened on March 13. One of the incidents happened outside of a home in the 1100 block of Floyd Avenue, while the other happened in the 300 block of North Harrison Street.

Murray is charged with three counts of indecent exposure

