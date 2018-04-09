What to do if you interact with a black bear

Black bears are found almost everywhere across the state of Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) says it is important for everyone to learn about black bears, what to do protect yourself, and how to keep black bears wild.More >>
A Louisa County High School teacher will begin an ultramarathon run to help benefit the school.
The Appomattox Sheriff's Office said deputies found Lisa Henderson's 2005 Chevrolet Impala empty in Lynchburg.
A Stafford woman was killed on Interstate 95 on Saturday night after she ran onto the highway to rescue her dog, Virginia State Police told the Free-Lance Star.
E-ZPass Virginia customers say they've had hundreds of dollars taken out of their bank accounts and charged to their E-ZPass accounts without their knowledge.
