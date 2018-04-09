10 apps parents need to know their teens are using

Be mindful of the apps your teens are using. (Source: pixabay.com)

As controversy swirls around Facebook and your personal data being shared with others, one blogger wants to make sure you're also aware of apps that could be putting your teens in danger.

Blogger April Requard - known as "App Solutely April" - recently posted 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about. That post was also noticed by Chesterfield's new Police Chief Jeffrey Katz, who said in a Facebook post that "the World Wide Web is the modern day equivalent to the Wild Wild West."

"Help us fight human trafficking," Katz wrote. "Monitor lovingly and unapologetically!"

Requard's list of apps are:

Calculator%, which looks like a calculator, but is more of a secret photo vault

Omegle, a free online chat site

Snapchat, one of the most popular messaging apps among teens

Whisper, an app that promotes sharing secrets and meeting new people

Ask.fm, an Q&A type of app often linked to cyberbullying

Hot or Not, where strangers rate your profile

Burn Book, an app for people to post anonymous rumors

Wishbone, which allows users to compare kids against each other

Kik, a messaging app that includes content that would be filtered on a home computer

Instagram, a photo-sharing app where many teens are creating fake profiles

"We have to talk to our kids and teach them how to navigate through this online world," Requard wrote on her blog. "I believe strongly in not blocking everything, but in my opinion, there are certain apps that are just off-limits."

