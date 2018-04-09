10 apps parents need to know their teens are using

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam vetoed a bill Monday that was designed to prohibit "sanctuary cities" in Virginia.More >>
RVA Earth Day returns to Manchester on April 21!More >>
VCU police have arrested a man in connection with three indecent exposure incidents in March in April.More >>
As controversy swirls around Facebook and your personal data being shared with others, one blogger wants to make sure you're also aware of apps that could be putting your teens in danger.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The agency said no one from Medicare would ever call seniors uninvited asking questions to get new Medicare number and card information.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.More >>
