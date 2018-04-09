Henrico residents can chime in on proposed budget for FY 2018-2019

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors will discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2018-2019 during a public hearing on Tuesday.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the boardroom of the Henrico Government Center's Administration Building, located at 4301 East Parham Road.

Residents can chime in on the $1.3 billion plan, "which would guide operating and capital spending for the year beginning July 1," the county said.

County officials said the general fund would go up 3.8 percent, compared to this year's plan. The general fund supports the operations of Henrico's general government, which include schools, police, and fire divisions.

"The proposal recommends no change to the real estate tax rate of 87 cents per $100 of assessed value," county officials said.

Those who would like to speak at the public hearing are encouraged to register by calling Board of Supervisors Clerk Barry R. Lawrence at (804) 501-4318.

Those who would like to review copies of the proposed budget can do so at all Henrico libraries, at the Office of Management and Budget in the Henrico Government Center and at henrico.us.

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on Tuesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. to adopt a budget for the fiscal year 2018-19.

