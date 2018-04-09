Comedian Ron White returning to Richmond

Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White, best known as the cigar smoking, scotch drinking funnyman from the "Blue Collar Comedy" phenomenon, makes his return to Richmond with his new stand-up show.

Tickets go on sale on April 13 for the Sept. 7 show at the Altria Theater.

Visit 12AboutTown.com for more information about White's show.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12