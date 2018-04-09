Salah trains to boost Liverpool ahead of Man City game

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - Liverpool's hopes of having Mohamed Salah available for its Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Manchester City were boosted when the forward took part in training on Monday.
Last week, the Egypt international came off because of a groin injury in the second half of Liverpool's 3-0 victory in the first leg at Anfield. He was then ruled out of the 0-0 draw with Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Asked about Salah's availability for Tuesday's game at Etihad Stadium, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said before training he was "not sure 100 percent" and he would make a late decision.
Salah has 38 goals in all competitions in his first season at Liverpool.
Klopp is without two midfielders for the game, with Emre Can injured and Jordan Henderson suspended.
Georginio Wijnaldum is set to be deployed in the holding role.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
