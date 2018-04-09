Police arrest 3 people suspected of breaking into home, shooting at resident

Henrico police have arrested three people suspected of breaking into a home and shooting at a resident.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 7 in the 5100 block of Eanes Lane.

The investigation determined Roger Sylvester Johnson, Shanta Shevon Johnson, and Jamael Lamont Robertson broke into a home, brandished a firearm, and assaulted one of the victims. Police say the suspects shot at the victim as the victim was escaping from the home.

The suspects took off in a vehicle, which police later found. All three suspects were taken into custody.

Roger Johnson and Jamael Robertson were charged with robbery, abduction, malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, and burglary.

Shanta Johnson was charged with robbery, abduction, malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, burglary, possession of a schedule I or II drug, and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12