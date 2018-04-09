Hanover School Board to continue discussing Confederate school names

Hanover County residents were asked to weigh in on the names of two school named for Confederate generals. (Source: NBC12)

The Hanover School Board will continue its discussion to possibly change the names of Lee Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School at its meeting on Tuesday.

The discussion has been controversial with both sides starting petitions, holding fundraisers and speaking out at School Board meetings.

At the last meeting on March 13, the School Board released a study showing 77 percent of the current student population and 82 percent of the parent population want to keep the current names.

Those against changing the names say financial considerations, preserving history and heritage are major factors in their choice.

Supporters of the name changes say it promotes equity and an inclusive learning community. They say the current names promote a negative perception of Hanover County.

The School Board meeting is April 10 at 7 p.m. at 200 Berkeley Street in Ashland. It’s open to the public.

