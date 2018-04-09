Pollution to products: CO2 competition enters final round - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pollution to products: CO2 competition enters final round

By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Ten teams competing to make money from carbon dioxide pollution will share $5 million in prize money and advance to the final round of an international competition.

The NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE announced the 10 finalists of the $20 million contest Monday. The finalists say they can use carbon dioxide from power plants to make everything from concrete to methanol, an alcohol used in a range of products.

Right now, that CO2 is going into the atmosphere and contributing to global warming.

Five finalists will now compete to make the best use of actual flue gases from a coal-fired power plant in Wyoming. The other five will compete at a gas-fired power plant in Alberta, Canada.

The winner at each site will collect a $7.5 million grand prize.

