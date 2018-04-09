Surprise snow falls over Central VA

Snow fell across much of Central Virginia on Monday morning with some areas receiving about an inch.

NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden said areas to the west - such as Buckingham County - saw the most snow, while the metro Richmond area saw snow mixed in.

At the NBC12 studio, snow could be seen on the Tower Cam, but much of it was melting as it hit the ground:

The precipitation was expected to move out by noon.

