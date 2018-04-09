Lions sign QB Matt Cassel and re-sign WR TJ Jones

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions bolstered their backup options at quarterback and wide receiver.
Detroit signed Matt Cassel on Monday, adding depth behind Matthew Stafford. The Lions also re-signed restricted free agent TJ Jones, giving Stafford another target in the passing game.
Cassel played sparingly the past two seasons in Tennessee and the Titans released him earlier this year, making him an unrestricted free agent. The 13-year veteran also has played for Dallas, Buffalo, Minnesota, Kansas City and New England.
He started 15 games with the Patriots in 2008 when Lions general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia worked for the franchise. Cassel has started 81 games in his career, completing 59 percent of his passes for 17,449 yards with 104 touchdowns and 81 interceptions.
Jake Rudock, drafted by Detroit in the sixth round two years ago, and Cassel are expecting to compete to be Stafford's backup.
Jones had career highs with 30 receptions and 399 yards receiving last season and caught a touchdown pass. Detroit drafted him in the sixth round in 2014. He has 45 career receptions for 624 yards and two TDs.
