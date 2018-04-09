Police, fed up with lingering cold weather, 'arrests' winter - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police, fed up with lingering cold weather, 'arrests' winter

DEPEW, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York police department fed up with lingering cold weather has placed winter under arrest.

The Post-Standard reports the Depew Police Department wrote Friday in a humorous Facebook post that it had arrested the season. Police said any more snow winter produces would be held against it in court.

The department also called for groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to turn himself in for predicting six more weeks of winter. Police joke that they're willing to look past winter's "most recent transgressions" if it works with the department.

New York has experienced wintry weather this month and high winds that caused power outages.

___

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

