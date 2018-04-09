The Latest: Trump complains of "STUPID TRADE" with China

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on U.S.-China trade relations (all times local):
6:45 a.m.
President Donald Trump is complaining about "STUPID TRADE" with China, saying that Chinese tariffs for U.S. cars are much higher than U.S. tariffs for Chinese automobiles.
In a tweet on Monday morning Trump says that when a Chinese-made vehicle is sent to the U.S., the tariff is only 2.5 percent, while American cars exported to China are slapped with a 25 percent tariff.
Trump asks, "Does that sound like free or fair trade." His says, "No, it sounds like STUPID TRADE."
China charges total duties of 25 percent on most imported cars - a 10 percent customs tariff plus a 15 percent auto tax. Since December 2016, Beijing also has charged an additional 10 percent on "super-luxury" vehicles priced above 1.3 million yuan ($200,000).
Investors across the globe are bracing for uncertain markets over an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Trump has called on Beijing to ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do."
__
12:15 a.m.
Investors across the globe are bracing for uncertain markets as President Donald Trump tries to downplay fears of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China.
Trump is suggesting that Beijing will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and that the economic superpowers can settle the escalating conflict.
But as Trump tries to project confidence that a dispute that has rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses can be soon resolved, his top economic advisers are offering mixed messages as to the best approach with China.
Beijing has threatened to retaliate if Washington follows through with its proposed tariffs.
Trump hasn't explained why, amid a week of economic saber-rattling between the two countries that shook global markets, he feels confident a deal can be made.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
The problems between Trump and Congress spilled into the open when the president toyed with vetoing the $1.3 trillion funding bill he thought spent too much money on Democratic priorities and not enough on his, including the border wall.More >>
The problems between Trump and Congress spilled into the open when the president toyed with vetoing the $1.3 trillion funding bill he thought spent too much money on Democratic priorities and not enough on his, including the border wall.More >>
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.More >>
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.More >>
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataMore >>
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataMore >>
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsMore >>
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsMore >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>