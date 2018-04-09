'Bachelorette' films episode in RVA

As if one election this year wasn't enough ... (Source: @RealitySteve/Twitter)

Some familiar sites will be showing up on "The Bachelorette" next season.

Specifically, Sugar Shack on Lombardy Street will be featured. That’s the location for bachelorette Becca Kufrin’s date with contestant Jason Tartick, according to TV gossip writer "Reality Steve."

A group date was filmed at the Virginia State Capitol and included what looks to be a mock election debate between the guys vying for her affection dubbed the "Beccalection."

(SPOILER): When you see a tweet and suspect filming, you send out the bat signal to your spies. Becca’s 1-on-1 date today is with Jason Tartick. They’re at Sugar Shack Donuts in Richmond, VA. pic.twitter.com/TpX8r4KYov — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 7, 2018

(SPOILER): Looks like the guys will be “debating” for Becca in the 2018 “Beccalection” pic.twitter.com/wjQju77U7y — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 8, 2018

Apologies to any fans of the show who will regard those tidbits as major spoilers.

If you fall into that category, you will definitely want to avoid the Carpenter Theatre on Monday. Singer Morgan Evans announced he will be performing there for a taping of the show.

Richmond is believed to be featured in the sixth episode of the new season of "The Bachelorette," which premieres May 28.

