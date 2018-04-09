Cespedes' single lifts Mets over Nats in 12 for 3-game sweep

By HARVEY VALENTINE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Yoenis Cespedes scored Juan Lagares with a broken-bat single in the 12th inning to help the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 6-5 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep.
Lagares singled off Brandon Kintzler (0-2) to lead off the inning and was sacrificed to second by Amed Rosario. Washington intentionally walked Michael Conforto, and then Cespedes - hitless in five previous at-bats with three strikeouts - splintered his bat on a soft line drive to center field.
Bryce Harper hit his major league-leading sixth home run, singled twice and walked twice, but Washington dropped its fifth straight. Harper walked leading off the ninth but was stranded, then grounded out to end the 10th inning with a man on.
Adrian Gonzalez hit a grand slam for his first homer as a Met, and Asdrubal Cabrera hit a solo home run. New York earned its first three-game sweep of the Nationals since Sept. 7-9, 2015 in Washington.
Seth Lugo (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings, and Jacob Rhame got his first career save. Lugo struck out Michael A. Taylor and Pedro Severino with the bases loaded in the ninth. The Nationals left 14 men on base.
The Nationals trailed 5-4 until Taylor tied it with a two-out single in the seventh.
Both starters were gone after five innings. Matt Harvey left with the lead after giving up four runs and nine hits, while Washington's Tanner Roark allowed five runs and five hits. Nine Mets reached base against Roark, all with two outs.
The Nationals took a 2-0 lead in the first when Harper homered down the right field line on a 1-1 fastball. After starting his career 0 for 21 versus Harvey, Harper is 5 for his last 11 with two home runs against him.
With two outs in the second, Roark walked three straight hitters before Gonzalez homered into the Nationals' bullpen on the first pitch. It was Gonzalez's sixth career grand slam and the Mets' second of the series.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Mets: LHP Jason Vargas (broken right hand) threw a simulated game in Florida on Saturday. "He did great. Got up and down six times," manager Mickey Callaway said. "He is progressing nicely." ... Zack Wheeler will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Wednesday's game against Miami.
Nationals: 2B Daniel Murphy (right knee surgery) needs another week of running the bases at full speed before a possible rehab assignment.
UP NEXT
Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-0, 5.40 ERA) starts when the Mets open a series Monday in Miami. He is 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA in five career starts versus the Marlins, who will start RHP Jose Urena (0-1, 4.91).
Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 1.64) opposes Atlanta's Julio Teheran (0-0, 10.13) on Monday when the Nationals host the Braves in the first of three games. Scherzer is 7-6 with a 3.92 ERA against Atlanta.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
