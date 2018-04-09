Facebook users still waiting on privacy scandal notices - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Facebook users still waiting on privacy scandal notices

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris.
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • The Latest: Facebook settles long-running data center suit

    The Latest: Facebook settles long-running data center suit

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:19:04 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:11:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company is establishing an independent election research commission that will look into the effects of social media on elections and democracy.More >>
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company is establishing an independent election research commission that will look into the effects of social media on elections and democracy.More >>

  • Zuckerberg prepares another apology _ this time to Congress

    Zuckerberg prepares another apology _ this time to Congress

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:58:55 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:11:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis. Congres...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis. Congres...
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is meeting privately with lawmakers on Monday ahead of his first time testifying on Capitol Hill.More >>
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is meeting privately with lawmakers on Monday ahead of his first time testifying on Capitol Hill.More >>

  • Did Cambridge Analytica get your data? You'll know soon

    Did Cambridge Analytica get your data? You'll know soon

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:47:27 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:08:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook will begin alerting users whose private data may have been compromised in th...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook will begin alerting users whose private data may have been compromised in th...
    Did Cambridge Analytica get your data? Facebook will let you know starting Monday.More >>
    Did Cambridge Analytica get your data? Facebook will let you know starting Monday.More >>

  • Facebook suspends Canadian firm amid data mining scandal

    Facebook suspends Canadian firm amid data mining scandal

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:28:01 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:08:10 GMT
    Facebook says it has suspended a Canadian political consulting firm amid media reports it had ties to Cambridge Analytica, a British data mining firm accused of obtaining data from 87 million Facebook users to sway...More >>
    Facebook says it has suspended a Canadian political consulting firm amid media reports it had ties to Cambridge Analytica, a British data mining firm accused of obtaining data from 87 million Facebook users to sway elections.More >>

  • Ex-Cambridge Analytica employee to cooperate with DOJ probe

    Ex-Cambridge Analytica employee to cooperate with DOJ probe

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-04-08 17:28:32 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-04-09 12:22:22 GMT
    The computer expert who alleges a trove of Facebook data was improperly used to help President Donald Trump's campaign in the 2016 election says he will cooperate with a Justice Department investigation.More >>
    The computer expert who alleges a trove of Facebook data was improperly used to help President Donald Trump's campaign in the 2016 election says he will cooperate with a Justice Department investigation.More >>

  • Facebook's Zuckerberg set to face questions from Congress this week

    Facebook's Zuckerberg set to face questions from Congress this week

    Sunday, April 8 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-04-08 21:07:21 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-04-08 21:07:21 GMT
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before three Congressional committees this week. (Source: CNN)Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before three Congressional committees this week. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before three Congressional committees this week.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before three Congressional committees this week.

    More >>

  • Facebook admits it sometimes monitors content sent through Messenger

    Facebook admits it sometimes monitors content sent through Messenger

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:03 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:03:14 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:03 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:03:14 GMT
    Facebook Messenger is a separate app used for sending messages to Facebook contacts. (Source: CNN)Facebook Messenger is a separate app used for sending messages to Facebook contacts. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook has admitted it has tools and, in certain cases, human moderators who can review flagged content.

    More >>

    Facebook has admitted it has tools and, in certain cases, human moderators who can review flagged content.

    More >>

  • 87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal

    87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:36:21 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:19:17 GMT
    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the amount of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million. (Source: Facebook Media)Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the amount of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million. (Source: Facebook Media)

    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.

    More >>

    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.

    More >>

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, although it appears to be taking its time.

The 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica were supposed to get a detailed message on their news feeds starting on Monday. Facebook says more than 70 million of the affected users are in the U.S., though there are over a million each in the Philippines, Indonesia and the U.K.

As of 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, however, there were no signs that any users have yet received that notification or a more general one Facebook said it would direct to everyone on its service. Associated Press reporters around the world have been surveying users, none of whom have reported seeing anything from Facebook. There appear to be no social media reports of notifications, and Facebook had no immediate comment on the matter.

Reeling from its worst privacy crisis in history - allegations that this Trump-affiliated data mining firm may have used ill-gotten user data to try to influence elections - Facebook is in full damage-control mode. CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that he made a "huge mistake" in failing to take a broad enough view of what Facebook's responsibility is in the world. He's set to testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In prepared remarks released by a House committee, Zuckerberg said the company has notified all users affected in the scandal. Since the remarks are for Wednesday morning, this means everyone who was affected should see a message by then.

Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie previously estimated that more than 50 million people were compromised by a personality quiz that collected data from users and their friends. In an interview aired Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," Wylie said the true number could be even larger than 87 million.

That Facebook app, called "This is Your Digital Life," was a personality quiz created in 2014 by an academic researcher named Aleksander Kogan, who paid about 270,000 people to take it. The app vacuumed up not just the data of the people who took it, but also - thanks to Facebook's loose restrictions - data from their friends, too, including details that they hadn't intended to share publicly.

Facebook later limited the data apps can access, but it was too late in this case.

Zuckerberg said Facebook came up with the 87 million figure by calculating the maximum number of friends that users could have had while Kogan's app was collecting data. The company doesn't have logs going back that far, he said, so it can't know exactly how many people may have been affected.

Cambridge Analytica said in a statement last Wednesday that it had data for only 30 million Facebook users.

Facebook has also suspended two more apps in recent days because they might have misused people's data, adding to a growing list of firms being investigated by the social media company.

Facebook said CubeYou, a firm associated with the University of Cambridge Psychometrics Centre, will be suspended after CNBC notified Facebook that CubeYou was collecting information about users through quizzes.

According to CNBC, CubeYou labeled its quizzes "for non-profit academic research" then shared user information with marketers. CNBC says CubeYou denies misusing data.

On Saturday, Facebook said it suspended AggregateIQ, a Canadian political consulting firm, amid media reports it had ties to Cambridge Analytica.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • FBI raids office of Trump lawyer

    FBI raids office of Trump lawyer

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:11:23 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:16:21 GMT

    The FBI on Monday reportedly raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney.

    More >>

    The FBI on Monday reportedly raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney.

    More >>

  • Trump threatens Syria strike, suggests Russia shares blame

    Trump threatens Syria strike, suggests Russia shares blame

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:39:18 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:13:39 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>

  • GOP Republicans return to work with Trump wish list in mind

    GOP Republicans return to work with Trump wish list in mind

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:18:39 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:13:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, a early morning runner crosses in front of the U.S. Capitol as he passes the flags circling the Washington Monument in Washington. Congress returns from spring break Monday, Apri...(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, a early morning runner crosses in front of the U.S. Capitol as he passes the flags circling the Washington Monument in Washington. Congress returns from spring break Monday, Apri...

    The problems between Trump and Congress spilled into the open when the president toyed with vetoing the $1.3 trillion funding bill he thought spent too much money on Democratic priorities and not enough on his, including the border wall.

    More >>

    The problems between Trump and Congress spilled into the open when the president toyed with vetoing the $1.3 trillion funding bill he thought spent too much money on Democratic priorities and not enough on his, including the border wall.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly