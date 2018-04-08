Squirrels beat Thunder 3-2 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Squirrels beat Thunder 3-2

(Source: Richmond Flying Squirrels) (Source: Richmond Flying Squirrels)
TRENTON, NJ (WWBT) -

The Flying Squirrels won in extra innings 3-2 on Sunday during their opening weekend in Trenton, New Jersey.

Sunday was game four between the Squirrels and Thunder, and the bats were working early for Richmond.

Jerry Sands doubled in the first run and Dillon Dobson would earn a walk to bring home the second.

The Thunder tied it up and sent the game to the 10th inning.

In the extra innings, the teams started with a man on second and the Squirrels'  Aramis Garcia doubled to the left to bring in the winning run.

Richmond is now heading to Hartford for three games, and the home opener at The Diamond is on Friday, April 13.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • SportsMore>>

  • Reed builds 3-shot lead over McIlroy at Masters

    Reed builds 3-shot lead over McIlroy at Masters

    Saturday, April 7 2018 4:07 AM EDT2018-04-07 08:07:32 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 2:01 AM EDT2018-04-08 06:01:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Patrick Reed catches a ball in the 17th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 6, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Patrick Reed catches a ball in the 17th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 6, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.
    Patrick Reed is halfway home to his first major championship.More >>
    Patrick Reed is halfway home to his first major championship.More >>

  • No. 1 Villanova throttles No. 3 Michigan 79-62 for 2nd national title in 3 years

    No. 1 Villanova throttles No. 3 Michigan 79-62 for 2nd national title in 3 years

    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-04-01 21:59:54 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-04-03 03:59:31 GMT

    No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.  

    More >>

    No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.  

    More >>

  • Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:06:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly