Squirrels beat Thunder 3-2

The Flying Squirrels won in extra innings 3-2 on Sunday during their opening weekend in Trenton, New Jersey.

Sunday was game four between the Squirrels and Thunder, and the bats were working early for Richmond.

Jerry Sands doubled in the first run and Dillon Dobson would earn a walk to bring home the second.

The Thunder tied it up and sent the game to the 10th inning.

In the extra innings, the teams started with a man on second and the Squirrels' Aramis Garcia doubled to the left to bring in the winning run.

Richmond is now heading to Hartford for three games, and the home opener at The Diamond is on Friday, April 13.

