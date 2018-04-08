VUU police investigate report of 2 armed gunmen on campus

Virginia Union University officials have lifted a shelter in place order after police investigated a report of two armed gunmen on campus Sunday.

Around 7:15 p.m., officials told students to seek shelter and remain until further notice. The lockdown was lifted around 7:49 p.m.

VUU Police investigating a possible armed gunman on campus. Seek shelter and remain until further notice. Richmond Police are assisting. — Virginia Union (@VAUnion1865) April 8, 2018

Witnesses told university officials that one suspect left in a car, while another took off on foot.

Richmond police are also investigating, and they said so far, there are no reports of any shots being fired.

In the meantime, police are still searching the campus for the possible suspects.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Virginia Union University police at (804) 257-5777.

Alert 4/8: VUU Police continue to investigate reports of armed gunmen on campus. Witnesses report one suspect left in a vehicle & another suspect left on foot. VUU Police will continue to canvas the campus. Everyone should remain vigilant. If you have info, call (804) 257-5777. — Virginia Union (@VAUnion1865) April 9, 2018

